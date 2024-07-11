Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Receiving Huge Heisman Trophy Hype
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looked at as serious National Championship favorite.
Ryan Day has put together an incredible roster on both sides of the football. On paper, many would agree that Ohio State is the most talented team in the nation. They're a very heavy favorite to win a title.
However, a lot of their success will depend on how the quarterback position plays.
Will Howard appears to be the guy that will open up the season as the starting quarterback. He has faced competition for the job, but it seems likely that the Kansas State transfer will get the first shot.
While there is no question that Howard is a talented quarterback, he did not put up stats that screamed "star" at Kansas State.
During the 2023 college football season, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
They aren't bad numbers, but they certainly aren't amazing either.
Despite all of the question marks about Howard, he's receiving a lot of hype heading into the season.
On3 took a look at the top 10 candidates for the 2024 Heisman Trophy award. Howard ended up being on the list and they ranked him at No. 9.
"The Buckeyes have better players than Will Howard — on both offense and defense — but the quarterback is going to get the most shine, and if Howard can do what CJ Stroud and Kyle McCord could not — beat Michigan and win the Big Ten title — then he’s going to get an invite to New York City."
Howard will receive a lot of help from the players around him. He has an excellent offense and elite weapons everywhere on the field.
To name just a few of them, he has wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith on the roster. There are about five legitimate playmakers at the wide receiver position alone. Most important, the running game will take pressure off of Howard and the aerial attack in the form of star running back Quinshon Judkins.
All that Howard needs to do is make good passes and take care of the football. He won't even have to be a dynamic long ball thrower. Howard has the playmakers to make short passes and let them do the rest of the work.
Hopefully, Howard can live up to the hype of being a Heisman Trophy candidate. If he does, the Buckeyes are going to be in a very good position to win a National Championship.