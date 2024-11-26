Ohio State QB Gets Ripped Into By ESPN Radio
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently looking the part of a national championship favorite. After dominating the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, they're playing their best football heading into this weekend's matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.
That's right, it's rivalry week and Ohio State is hungry to end their three-game losing streak to Michigan.
In order to break that streak, the Buckeyes are going to need a big game from Will Howard. He has not disappointed them this season and it's not likely that he's going to this week either.
Despite the success that Howard has had this year, there are still some who are not fans of him.
Following the win over Indiana, ESPN Cleveland radio hosts Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer did not hold back from ripping into the Ohio State quarterback.
Rizzo was not a fan at all of Howard's celebration of mocking Hoosiers' head coach Curt Cignetti and saying "google that" after the win followed by stomping out an imaginary cigarette.
"Will Howard putting out the cigarette or whatever for Cignetti. Dude, beat Michigan first before you start," Rizzo said.
Goldhammer went even further, saying that Howard was "so not a Buckeye."
To follow that up, Rizzo also said that Howard was a "hired gun" who was brought in for just one season. Goldhammer then said that Howard is a "mid-level Division I quarterback."
Those words coming out of Rizzo and Goldhammer's mouths is stunning. Howard has done nothing but lead the Buckeyes to a very successful season. He has a legitimate chance to lead them to a national championship.
So far this season, Howard has completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 2,685 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 121 yards and seven more scores on the ground.
It's one thing to disagree with a celebration or a quote, but to go further is just wrong. Howard has been an excellent addition for Ohio State and he has made it clear how honored he is to play with the program.
Despite all kinds of negative takes ahead of the season, Howard has risen up and proved the critics wrong. Time and time again, he has lived up to the challenge.
Hopefully, he'll be able to do it once again this week and knock off the Wolverines. There would be nothing sweeter for Buckeyes fans than to head into the Big Ten Championship with a win over Michigan.