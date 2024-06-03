Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Headlines List of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Nominees
Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is one of the best to ever do it in Columbus.
Now, he is getting recognized for his efforts.
On Monday, the National Football Foundation released its 2025 nominations for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame, with Meyer included among 77 players and eight other coaches, including former Alabama coach Nick Saban.
"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.7 million people have played college football and only 1,093 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."
Meyer was the head coach of the Buckeyes from 2012-2018, where he led the Buckeyes to three Big Ten titles (2014, 2017, 2018), five division titles, and a national championship (2014). He was also named the winner of the Woody Hayes Trophy in 2012, which is awarded to the best coach in the country by the Columbus Touchdown Club.
In his career with the Buckeyes, Meyer accumulated an astonishing 83-9 overall record and was 54-4 in the Big Ten. He also went undefeated against the Buckeyes rival to the north, the Michigan Wolverines.
The impressive 7-0 record Meyer racked up against the Wolverines made him the first Buckeyes head coach since John Wilce in 1924 to finish his career unbeaten in the rivalry with the Maize and Blue. Meyer concluded his time at Ohio State with a 62-39 trouncing of Michigan on November 24, 2018.
You can view the full list of 2024 coaching candidates below:
- Larry Blakeney - Troy (1991-2014)
- Jim Carlen - West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74), South Carolina (1975-81)
- Pete Cawthon Sr. - Austin College TX, Texas Tech (1930-40)
- Larry Coker - Miami FL, Texas-San Antonio (2011-15)
- Ralph Friedgen - Maryland (2001-10)
- Urban Meyer - Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10), Ohio State (2012-18)
- Darryl Rogers - Cal State East Bay (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84)
- Nick Saban - Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-99), LSU (2000-04), Alabama (2007-23)
- Tommy Tuberville - Mississippi (1995-98), Auburn (1999-08), Texas Tech (2010-12), Cincinnati (2013-16)