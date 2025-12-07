Ohio State retaining DC Matt Patricia is critical for Ryan Day's success in Columbus

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has proven he's as good as advertised.

Even 12 games into his Ohio State tenure, Patricia has met, if not exceeded the expectations left to maintain after Jim Knowles departed to become Penn State's defensive coordinator this past offseason.

Since Patricia's arrival, the Buckeyes have been nothing but elite defensively.

This past Saturday's 27-9 win against the Michigan Wolverines was a prime example of Patricia's effortless ability to make his unit great.

Michigan had 163 yards of total offense today. Another absolutely dominating performance by the Ohio State defense. pic.twitter.com/iPzPVpLd6J — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) November 29, 2025

"Michigan had 163 yards of total offense today. Another absolutely dominating performance by the Ohio State defense," The Buckeye Nut wrote on 'X.'

This is a staggering number, especially considering the Michigan Wolverines had put up 45 points the week before and had vastly improved since their loss to the USC Trojans earlier in the season.

But the Indiana Hoosiers aren't the Wolverines, nor are they anywhere near the level of competition the Buckeyes have played this season.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza said this week he has followed Patricia's career since his NFL coaching stints, mainly with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

Buckeyes beat writer Patrick Murphy of 247 Sports' Bucknuts site, summarized Mendoza's thoughts about Patricia.

Mendoza said he met Matt Patricia at the Manning camp a couple of years ago and grew up a Patriots fan, so he's a big Matt Patricia fan. He said the #Buckeyes do a good job disguise pre-snap and reacting post-snap. "It's going to be a tough challenge," but also called it a great… — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 1, 2025

"Mendoza said he met Matt Patricia at the Manning camp a couple of years ago and grew up a Patriots fan, so he's a big Matt Patricia fan. He said [they] do a good job [of] disguise pre-snap and reacting post-snap. "It's going to be a tough challenge," but also called it a great opportunity against a great defense," Murphy wrote.

This is a massive compliment to give someone of Patricia's stature. After all, has been coaching football in various capacities since 1996. In New England, Patricia's roles included linebackers and safety coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

Upon leaving New England in 2017, Patricia spent a few seasons as the Lions coach before returning to New England again in 2021 as a senior football advisor and eventual offensive line coach.

After a brief stint in Philadelphia, Patricia returned to the college ranks and now has a chance to win yet another title as he did under Bill Belichick on three seperate occasions during his extensive tenure.

It appears Patricia is happy in Columbus. Whether he stays put is another issue, but if the Buckeyes are smart, they should do all they can to keep him.

Not only does it make Ryan Day look good, but it maintains the team's commitment to excellence with each passing year.