Nick Saban's Daughter Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Ohio State CoVID-19 Cases

Kristen Saban Setas quickly deleted the tweet and locked her account, but it was screen-grabbed before she deleted it.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban runs a tight ship in Tuscaloosa, but his daughter tweeted something that probably made her father unhappy.

Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS on Twitter) saw the report this afternoon that Ohio State is dealing with CoVID-19 cases within the program that may force the Buckeyes to delay playing Alabama for the national championship for a week. She decided to express herself on social media with a couple of tweets that have Buckeye fans thinking back to Dabo Swinney's bulletin board material just one week ago.

"If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT. I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for Waddle. BYE."

She deleted that tweet within ten minutes, as well as this one she followed up with shortly thereafter:

Kristen has since deactivated her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the CFP National Championship game is currently still scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

-----

You may also like:

Trey Sermon Reminding Buckeye Fans of Ezekiel Elliott During 2014 CFP Title Run

Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Will Play vs. Alabama, But Doesn't Discuss Injury

CFP National Championship Tickets Extremely Limited, Pricey

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

WATCH: Nick Saban, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain Discuss Playing Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook