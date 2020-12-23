Dwayne Haskins Fined, Stripped of Captaincy in Washington

The former Ohio State quarterback apologized for putting the team in danger by breaking protocol, but he was given a stiff punishment.

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is in the proverbial dog house in Washington.

Even though he's apologized for the photos that showed him partying at a strip club without a mask on after a recent Washington win, NFL Network's Ian Rapaport is reporting that Haskins has been fined $40,000 and stripped of his captainship.

This is obviously irresponsible behavior and Haskins apologized for it. But this also puts the team in a precarious spot because Haskins has been re-named the starting quarterback while Alex Smith deals with a leg injury. He was previously the starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, but didn't perform well-enough and was benched for Alex Smith, who's subsequently become the feel-good story of the NFL season.

Haskins' twitter account is now private, but he Tweeted an apology on Tuesday saying that he spoke with Ron Rivera and he "took full responsibility for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature and I accept responsibility for my action." He also apologized to his teammates for "creating a distraction during our playoff push."

Despite a really bad stretch of football during the first half of the season, Alex Smith stabilized the offense and has led Washington back into playoff contention. With a win over the Panthers on Sunday, Washington can keep a 1-game lead over the Giants and Cowboys with one game to play.

