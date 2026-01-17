Ohio State football lands another SEC defender in the transfer portal

The revamp of the Buckeye defense has hit some bumps in the road, while also finding some shortcuts on the way there. While losing most of their depth at the defensive tackle position, picking up James Smith from Alabama was a massive addition for the defensive line, along with Qua Russaw on the edge.

The secondary has been a spot with a lot of noise around it, bringing in many transfers like Earl Little Jr., Terry Moore, and Cam Calhoun. Along with the retention of Jermaine Mathews Jr. at corner.

The transfers from the SEC keep on rolling in for the Buckeyes, as recently as last night.

Georgia defensive back transfer Dominick Kelly has committed to play for Ohio State, adding another solid piece to the secondary.

Who is Dominick Kelly?

Kelly was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, a top 40 cornerback, and a top 40 player in the talented state of Florida, per 247 Sports. As a freshman at Georgia this year, Kelly appeared in eight games, totaling three tackles and three passes defended, with two coming against Kentucky.

Kelly will bring three years of eligibility to the Buckeyes, being a true sophomore standing at 6’1”, 190 lbs.

As a transfer, Kelly was rated as the 10th-best cornerback available on 247 Sports and the 13th-best corner on On3’s site. Kelly was originally in the 2026 recruiting class before reclassifying to the 2025 class.

Kelly is now Ohio State’s 16th commitment in the transfer portal, with his pledge, plus two more commitments yesterday, raising the Buckeyes' ranking into the top five. Picking up wide receiver Kyle Parker also helped to boost the Buckeyes.

Kelly is also OSU’s sixth transfer from the SEC, joining Parker, Smith, Russaw, Ja’Kobi Jackson from Florida, and Calhoun.

As mentioned, Ohio State now ranks fifth in the 247 team transfer portal rankings, with five transfers rated as four stars. In front of OSU is Penn State at four with 36 total commits, many by way of Iowa State. At three is Ole Miss and other SEC teams, Texas at two, and LSU and Lane Kiffin at the top spot so far.

While the Buckeyes may not have been able to match the 31 players that are on the way out, they have done a great job bringing in young talent across the board. Also, retaining the left side of the offensive line and veteran defensive leaders Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Mathews Jr. was detrimental.