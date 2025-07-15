Ohio State Football LB Drops the Two Reasons Why He Stayed with Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes have yet to lose major talent to the transfer portal, which has been a blessing for a program with some of the most high-profile players in the game.
Players like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs have joined the program last season and haven't had too many serious reports of them looking elsewhere, although there's no doubt the money that could've been tossed their way was lofty. Other names like Julian Sayin have hung around until it was their time to shine.
That said, the Buckeyes have been able to dominate over the past few seasons mainly because of their top-tier athletes but also because of their depth. One player set to play a key role that might get a ton of love is linebacker C.J. Hicks, who can also play as a defensive end as well. He ended last season with 22 tackles and two sacks.
He recently sat down with the Bobby Carpenter Show to dive into why he stayed at Ohio State. Here's his breakdown, which includes key points on the brotherhood that the Buckeyes have been able to form in Columbus but also why he believes from a coaching standpoint that Ohio State is the right place for him.
Hicks is from Dayton, OH, and coming in at 6-foot-3, he has a large frame and is a terrific athlete. He was a five-star recruit and the second-best linebacker in the Class of 2022. With offers from Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and many other programs, Hicks knew Columbus was where he wanted to spend his collegiate career.
He's played with Ohio State for three seasons and could be primed to have his best yet in his fourth. The expectations should be high for Hicks in 2025, especially if he's able to carve out a starting role.