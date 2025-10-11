Ohio State gets injury break ahead of game against Illinois
The Buckeyes got a major break ahead of Saturday's game against Illinois.
Late Friday, it was reported that Ohio State would see the return of edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson, who left the Minnesota game with an injury in the first quarter of play.
His injury occurred on a tackle to Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey, before being helped off the field by Ohio State's trainers. The Buckeyes went on to win the game 42-3, for yet another dominating showing.
With such a deep defensive roster, it barely left an impact on Saturday's game, but getting him back will only increase the productivity of the team. In the young campaign, he currently has six tackles, two for a loss and one sack. He has also recorded seven quarterback hurries and four quarterback hits.
Throughout practice this week Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day continued to share that he was "trending the right direction," on his injury recovery. Ultimately, the decision to see him suit up comes as a relief for the defensive line.
Heading into Saturday's matchup against the No. 17 team in the country, the game is being deemed a potential trap experience for the No. 1 Buckeyes, who are still undefeated on the season.
Earlier this year, the Fighting Illini had a slip-up in their agenda, falling to the Indian Hoosiers, 63-10. However, Day doesn't think that game represents the challenge that Illinois presents.
“Pitch the game. Throw it out,” Day said. "It’s not who they are. I can’t quite explain that game."
Outside of the loss to Indiana, the Fighting Illini have been perfect this season, taking down every other opponent they've come across. They have scored over 30 points in all five wins, two games over 40 and one game with 50+ points.
"Brett [Bielema is] one of the better coaches in the country, and he’s a resilient guy, and they’re a resilient team," Day said. "So I think it says a lot about them to rebound the way they did, get a win against USC and then go play the way they did last week. So we all know that going through a tough loss can bring a bunch of people together. I think they’ve done that, and so we know we’re going to get their best shot here on Saturday.”
An early game presents challenges, but Ohio State cannot use it as an excuse with a target on the team's back. Anyone and everyone would love to shoot an arrow into the back of the No. 1 nationally ranked team.
The Buckeyes and Fighting Illini will clash from Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. at 12:00 p.m.