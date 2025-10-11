Ohio State gets injury break ahead of game against Illinois

Ohio State EDGE Kenyatta Jackson is expected to be available tomorrow at Illinois, a source tells @On3sports.



Jackson left the Minnesota win in the first quarter with an injury. He has 7 hurries, 4 hits and 2 sacks on the season.