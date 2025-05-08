Ohio State HC Ryan Day's Son Receives Offer from Intriguing Program
R.J. Day is following in the footsteps of his father and has aspirations to play college football.
Lately, the 2027 quarterback is beginning to gain some serious attention on the recruiting trail.
As a sophomore, Day has already received multiple offers from the likes of Akron, Marshall, Boston College, Kent State, and most recently Cincinnati.
On Wednesday, Day shared that he received his latest offer from Syracuse.
At 6-foot-1, Day possesses good size under center and has more room to grow over his final two years at St. Francis DeSales high school. Day set the school's all-time passing records during his sophomore year. He threw for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in year one and followed it up with 1,425 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Day will have two years remaining in high school and plenty of time to rack up more offers.
Syracuse finished 10-3 in 2024 under head coach Fran Brown. Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse last season and put up major numbers. He led the nation in pass attempts (592), completions (391), and passing yards (4,779). McCord threw 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
McCord went onto be selected with the 181st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Over the last week, according to social media, Day has picked up offers from Charlotte, Temple, and now Syracuse. The word is out on the sophomore quarterback and that will only grow during his years as an upperclassmen.