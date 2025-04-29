Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Earns Major Honor
It's been a last few months to remember for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
The Buckeyes' leading man guided the Scarlet and Gray to a national championship, saw 14 of his players drafted in the NFL and now can add another accolade to his growing resume.
Coach of the Year.
The Football Writers Association of America has announced Day as this year's recipient of the Super 11 Coach of the Year. The Super 11 Coach of the Year is presented to the head coach who provides outstanding media accessibility to their program throughout the season and notably through consistent interview opportunities with the head coach, coordinators, assistant coaches and players.
Previous winners include Mike Norvell (Florida State), Sonny Dykes (TCU), Jeff Hafley (Boston College), Tom Allen (Indiana), Chris Klieman (Kansas State) and Herm Edwards (Arizona State).
Ohio State under Day has historically been one of the more open programs in terms of media access. During the season, there is an early week press conference with Day followed by either one or both of the offensive and defensive coordinators. A handful of players are made available on Wednesday evenings during the regular season as well. As many as 10 players will speak with the media on any given Wednesday night inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
On top of these regular appearances, Day is a key figure of the Ryan Day Show, which airs locally on WBNS 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoons during the regular season. Ohio State play-by-play announcer Paul Keels and color analyst Jim Lachey host while Day is the mainstay. Typically, a positional coach or two will follow once Day has finished his time.
The Buckeyes' head man also will make regular appearances on other radio shows in the Columbus market. Day also will make select appearances on Columbus' CBS affiliate WBNS 10TV.
Day is 70-10 overall at Ohio State and holds a 46-5 Big Ten record. He secured his first national championship in 2025 with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame. Day has two Big Ten Conference titles on his resume and overall holds a 6-4 bowl record.
Ohio State kicks off its 2025 season on Aug. 30 in the Horseshoe against Texas.