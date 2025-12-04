Ryan Day literally turns up the heat before Ohio State’s biggest game of the year

After a snowy and cold victory in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes switched gears and have been practicing in the heat this week to emulate playing in the Lucas Oil Stadium dome for the Big Ten Championship.

It felt noticeably warmer inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as the Buckeyes wrapped up practice Wednesday night.

“We turned the heat up in here and want to make sure the guys know they’ve got to hydrate,” Ryan Day said. “It’s different. It’s 40-50 degrees different than the way we’ve been practicing and playing. But we knew that was going to be the case so we’ve been practicing in these conditions and it’ll be a clean game and a fast track.”

Heading into the matchup against Indiana, Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith will both be available, a relief to quarterback Julian Sayin, who touched on utilizing them against Michigan after weeks of battling injuries.

“Their presence is definitely felt,” Sayin said. “You know, the first play of the game we were trying to make a statement — those guys are back.”

In the midst of preparing for Indiana, there has been a slew of other outside noise — individual awards, signing day, and the announcement of Brian Hartline taking a head coaching position at South Florida.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline laughs after hearing jeers as he walks onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sayin affirmed that they aren’t entertaining the outside noise and are keeping their focus set on winning the conference, but he did praise Hartline for his impact.

“He’s helped me a lot,” Sayin said. “Just getting better as a quarterback and seeing things in the pass game, he’s done a great job with us and will continue to do a great job with us throughout the rest of the season. And I’m excited for him because he’s getting elevated and taking the next step in his career.”

In an effort to keep the same routine as they have all season, the Buckeyes will make the short flight to Indianapolis instead of driving. They did the same for Ann Arbor last weekend. Sticking to the routine proved effective against Michigan, but they are still not satisfied despite getting their gold pants and remaining the No. 1 team in the country.

“We’re nobodies,” defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. told the media. “We haven’t done nothing yet. Forget the individual awards, we haven’t done nothing yet. The job is still not finished.”

The Buckeyes will chase their first Big Ten Championship win since 2020 on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.