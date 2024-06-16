Ohio State Lands Commitment From 4-Star RB Isaiah West
The Ohio State Buckeyes have followed up the commitment of running back Bo Jackson with another addition to the backfield for the 2025 class.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Buckeyes have landed a commitment from four-star running back Isaiah West, who chose Ohio State after de-committing from Kentucky earlier this offseason.
He made an official visit to Columbus this weekend after the Buckeyes made their offer to him on May 13.Per 247Sports’ rankings, West is the No. 13 running back in the 2025 class. He also received offers from programs like Penn State, South Carolina, Boston College, North Carolina, West Virginia, Michigan State, UConn and others.
West is a product of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, which is home to NFL names like Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift, Washington Commanders receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and, most notably, former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., who is heading into his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Last season, West posted 861 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. The team went 13-1 and won a PIAA Class 6A state championship.
The Buckeyes had yet to land a commitment from a running back in the 2025 class, but have now added two with Jackson and West, who joins an Ohio State recruiting class that already features three five-stars, per 247Sports' rankings, as cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord and quarterback Tavien St. Clair currently stand as the headliners.
Ohio State will kickoff the 2024 season against Akron on Saturday, Aug. 31.