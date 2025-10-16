Ohio State great asks community for a kidney via social media
A former Ohio State great has been battling some serious health issues lately, and now he’s appealing to Buckeye fans hoping for an answer.
Nick Mangold, a former first-team All-American (2005) and National Champion on the 2002 Ohio State team, took to social media on Tuesday to inform his followers of his delicate condition.
Through a message posted on multiple social networks, Mangold wrote that he suffers from a “chronic kidney disease” brought on by a “genetic defect.” The former offensive lineman shared that he’s subject to dialysis while he waits for a “kidney transplant.”
“Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities” continued Mangold on his post. “I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood.”
“This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends and community behind me,” expressed Mangold via his publication.
"While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I'll see you all at MetLife Stadium very soon."
Mangold’s plea had an instant effect, with multiple users posting their submitted applications to find out if they were compatible donors on X.
Former Jets running back Thomas Jones responded to Mangold’s post on X, sending out prayers, while Aaron Glenn, current head coach of the Jets, sent a shout out to Mangold during his session with reporters, sending thoughts and prayers.
Former Ohio State linebackers A.J. Hawk and Bobby Carpenter shared some Nick Mangold stories on “The Bobby Carpenter Show" via the BIGPLAY Sports Network while also asking for help, for their former college teammate.
Mangold played for Ohio State from 2002 to 2005, and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2005. He was also part of the 2006 Draft Class that saw a school record five Buckeyes being selected in the first round, going 30th to the New York Jets.
As a pro with the Jets, he collected seven Pro Bowl invitations and was named a first-team All-Pro on two occasions, being selected a second-team All-Pro once, too.
He played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets, from 2006 to 2016, helping anchor the offensive line for a unit that made the AFC Championship Game in consecutive years, following the 2009 and 2020 seasons under head coach Rex Ryan.
The Jets inducted Mangold into their Ring of Honor in 2022.