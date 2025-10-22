Ohio State legend set to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame
One of the greatest linebackers in Ohio State football history is entering into a local hall of fame.
Chris Spielman, who played for the Buckeyes for four seasons, has recently been announced to be the newest inductee into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame (GCLESHOF). During his time with the Buckeyes, he was named a three-time All-American and finished in the Top 10 for the Heisman Trophy twice.
His impact on the gridiron was almost untouched as he left college after the 1987 season and was drafted in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft. He went on to play 10 years in the league with two different organizations, including eight seasons with the Detroit Lions.
"Chris Spielman was the gold standard on all levels," Vice President of the GCLESHOF John Telich said. "From starring in a big high school program like Massillon Washington, going down to Columbus and becoming one of the best linebackers in college football history, to his long, consistent, and incredible career in the NFL. He was dominant every step of the way."
He joins a 2025 GCLESHOF class of five individuals, including two-time UFC champion, Stipe Miocic, marking an elite company that Spielman is being included in.
What is the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame?
The GCLESHOF was founded in 1975 to honor the many athletes that have come out of the Greater Cleveland area. Sam Levine, a prominent member of the city's sports media scene, led the charge with the creation of the organization.
In 1976, The Hall was established as a non-profit organization, with the first class being honored later that year. That first class featured a staggering 151 inductees.
Fast forward nearly 50 years, the GCLESHOF boasts more than 520 inductees across 30 sports, including many former Ohio State athletes and coaches.
"The standard of excellence from Ohio State football was established many years ago with iconic greats like Woodie Hayes leading the way, and that standard has remained the same all these years later," Telich said. "Ohio football is some of the greatest football in the country. Kids grow up in this state wanting to become Buckeyes, and the level of excellence in Columbus is so great that the draw is nationwide. It makes for a very successful environment."
The Hall currently has over 50 inductees representing Ohio State in one way or another.
To be inducted, individuals must have been considered to be outstanding in their sport and from the counties of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, or Summit. These individuals must have been either raised in the area or became residents after their playing career came to a close.
This year's class featuring Spielman also includes Miocic, Wanda Ford, Tianna Madison and Jack Turben.
Spielman meets the criteria
Spielman was born in Canton, Ohio, before going on to play football at Washington High School in Massillon. There, he was a standout, being awarded the Dial Award as the national high-school scholar-athlete of the year in 1983. He also became the first athlete in high school to be featured on a Wheaties box.
In just high school, the hype was certainly building.
When looking at colleges, after a long argument with his father over Spielman wanting to attend the University of Michigan, he ultimately decided to go right down I-71 to attend Ohio State.
It ended up being a great decision as he was a three-time All-American, won the Lombardi Award as the best college football lineman or linebacker and was the team MVP in his senior campaign. He ended his career with 11 total interceptions and a school-record 283 solo tackles.
His success at the college level led to him being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The NFL took notice and he was taken in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Lions, where he played for eight seasons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Pro Bowler. In his rookie season, he finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Although his career was cut short due to injury, he marked nine seasons with over 100 total tackles, being a staple on each defense he was a part of.
Certainly, he deserves to be a member of the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame.
This year's induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 2, with the five inductees being honored throughout the night.