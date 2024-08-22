Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer, Nick Saban Reveal Dramatic Change In NCAA
The last time the Ohio State Buckeyes won a national championship, Urban Meyer was at the helm as head coach, so he certainly knows a thing or two about how to lead teams on the collegiate level.
The same goes for Nick Saban, who recently retired as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Saban appeared as a guest on Meyer's "The Triple Option" show recently, and the two discussed one key difference in coaching on the NCAA level now compared to past years.
Meyer immediately zeroed in on spring visits and how that has made it difficult for coaches to spend time with their current players.
Saban did not disagree.
Saban just left Alabama earlier this year due to how arduous of a process recruiting has become. The emergence of NIL deals have made it more difficult to woo players, and Saban found that out the hard way as he lost a major competitive advantage.
Not being able to focus on your own roster during the spring months has obviously made things tricky, as well.
Meyer took over as Ohio State's coach in 2012 and ultimately retired following the 2018 campaign. Throughout his time with the Buckeyes, Meyer went 83-9 during the regular season and 5-2 in bowl games. That included a national championship victory over Oregon in January 2015. He also won a pair of national titles while coaching Florida.
Meanwhile, Saban guided Alabama to a hefty six national championships. He boasts seven national titles in total, also winning one at LSU before linking up with the Crimson Tide.