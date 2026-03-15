Ohio State March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four

Ohio State learned its postseason fate on Selection Sunday, earning a No. 8 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes will face TCU in the First Round on Thursday, March 19 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ohio State enters March Madness with a 21–12 record and will look to make its first NCAA Tournament run since 2022 and the first under head coach Jake Diebler.

For senior captain and program all-time leading scorer Bruce Thornton, it will also mark his first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Momentum Entering March

Ohio State enters the tournament with momentum, winning four of its last five games and playing well in the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes defeated Iowa 72–69 before battling No. 1 Michigan to the end in a 71–67 loss.

The late-season push helped strengthen Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament résumé after navigating one of the most competitive conferences in the country.

Game Details

The Buckeyes will take on TCU on Thursday, March 19. The game will be played in Greenville, South Carolina, part of the East Region of the bracket.

TCU enters the tournament with a 22-11 record after finishing sixth in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs are led by David Punch, who averages 14.3 points per game. As a team, TCU is known for its scrappy and high-intensity defense.

TCU beat Wisconsin back in November and lost to Michigan by four early in the season.

Ohio State’s Path Through the Region

If the Buckeyes advance, they would face the winner of No. 1 Duke and Siena in the next round.

The East Region bracket also includes No. 2 seeded UConn, along with fellow Big Ten opponents Michigan State and UCLA, setting up several potential matchups if Ohio State advances through the opening weekend.

A deep run would require Ohio State to navigate one of the more competitive regions in the bracket.

March Madness Returns for the Buckeyes

The Buckeyes’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in years will be fueled by the well-rounded playmaking of Bruce Thornton—who recently became just the second Big Ten player in history to record 2,000 points, 500 assists, and 500 rebounds.

Thornton is complemented by the deadly accurate three-point shooting of John Mobley Jr., along with key contributions from Amare Bynum and the strong interior scoring and rebounding of Devin Royal. Royal recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds against Michigan and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Brandon Noel played 12 minutes against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, marking his return after missing time with a January injury. His size will be needed in the NCAA Tournament alongside Christoph Tilly, while Taison Chatman will need to continue providing a scoring spark off the bench.