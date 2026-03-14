Ohio State’s Jake Diebler Makes Case for Buckeyes’ March Madness Bid

Ohio State’s Big Ten Tournament run ended Friday with a narrow 71–67 loss to Michigan at the United Center, but head coach Jake Diebler believes the Buckeyes showed exactly the type of performance that should resonate with the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Following the game, Diebler pointed to the competitiveness of the matchup and the effort his team displayed against one of the nation’s top programs.

“High level game. High level March game against two really good teams,” Diebler said. “Proud of the fight we showed. Just didn’t quite get enough to go win there down the stretch, but our guys battled really throughout.”

Ohio State remained within striking distance deep into the second half before Michigan ultimately closed out the victory. Despite the result, Diebler said the performance reinforced his confidence in where the Buckeyes stand entering the final stretch of the season.

“[There’s a] belief in this team and what we’re capable of here down the rest of the season,” Diebler said.

The head coach also emphasized how much the team has grown throughout the year, particularly on the defensive end. “I think, as we’ve shown, we’ve improved as the year’s gone on…You certainly want to be playing your best ball this time of year. I feel like we’re doing that.”

Part of that improvement, he said, has come from Ohio State learning to play with both physicality and discipline.

“We’ve gotten better as the year’s gone on playing physical with discipline, and it’s really important,” Diebler said. “It’s something we work on all year, and it’s just taken us a little bit of time to get to where we’re doing it at a really high level.

That physical approach was key against a Michigan team that has multiple offensive weapons and can punish mistakes quickly.

“If you let them kind of move and play in rhythm, they’ve got so many weapons offensively, it can be a real problem for you,” Diebler said.

Diebler recognized his team's grit

“There’s a toughness with this group that I really appreciate,” Diebler said.

Now Ohio State’s focus turns to Selection Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed. While the Buckeyes no longer control their fate, Diebler made it clear he believes his team’s recent play has strengthened its case.

“It’s an exciting time of year for us, for our program,” Diebler said. “We’re going to get some rest, get some recovery, and be excited about what the future holds for this team.”