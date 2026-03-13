Michigan Holds Off Ohio State in Big Ten As Buckeyes Await NCAA Tournament Fate

For the third time this season, Ohio State and Michigan met with plenty on the line. Unlike the first two meetings, however, this one never got away from the Buckeyes.

Michigan entered the game having won the first two meetings between the rivals decisively during the regular season, but this matchup unfolded much differently. The Buckeyes matched Michigan’s physicality early and kept the game within striking distance throughout the afternoon.

Michigan carried a 39–35 lead into halftime, but Ohio State continued to battle after the break. Bruce Thornton helped keep the Buckeyes close, finishing the first half with a floater just before the buzzer to trim the deficit heading into the locker room. The back-and-forth continued throughout the second half as neither team managed to create much separation.

After a basket by Christoph Tilly pulled the Buckeyes within 59–54, OSU suddenly went cold from the floor.

In fact, Ohio State went more than nine minutes without a field goal, missing several opportunities that could have shifted momentum late. The Buckeyes managed to stay within striking distance by getting to the free-throw line and even briefly surged ahead 62–60 during the drought.

But the lack of shot-making eventually caught up with them

Michigan responded with timely baskets in the closing minutes while tightening defensively on the other end. The Wolverines regained control down the stretch and forced Ohio State to chase the game in the final minute before securing the quarterfinal win.

Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 22 points, while Devin Royal added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard John Mobley Jr. finished with 12 points, and Tilly chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

Michigan was paced by Aday Mara, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Elliot Cadeau added 15 points and seven assists, while Trey McKenney provided a boost with 12 points. Morez Johnson Jr. also chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

As a team, Michigan shot 45 percent from the field (24-of-53) and recorded 17 assists on its 24 made baskets. The Wolverines also converted turnovers into offense, scoring 19 points off giveaways and adding 22 fast-break points.

Ohio State shot 38 percent from the field (22-of-58) but stayed close by knocking down 15 of its 18 free-throw attempts

Now the waiting begins for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2022 and will turn their attention to Selection Sunday, when they will learn whether their late-season push was enough to earn a return to March Madness.