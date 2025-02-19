Ohio State Has Massive Competition For 5-Star WR Commit Chris Henry Jr.

BREAKING: Five-Star Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. has locked in his Official Visits, he tells me for @On3Recruits



•Miami: May 30-June 1

•USC: June 6-8

•Oregon: June 13-15

•Ohio State: June 20-22



Ranked as the #1 WR in the ‘26 Class (per On3)https://t.co/ih4BKIch35 pic.twitter.com/UcVahoYsLn