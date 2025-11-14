Ohio State poised to cruise to a victory against visiting UCLA Bruins
As the end of the 2025 college football regular season rapidly approaches, No. 1 Ohio State will play back-to-back home games before traveling to the “Big House” to end the season at No. 18 Michigan.
Saturday, the first team on this final three game stretch is the UCLA Bruins, who will be traveling cross-country to Columbus in hopes of pulling off another huge Big Ten upset. For the Buckeyes, however, this looks to be a game they could put away before the half.
To ensure a stress-free win, Ohio State must keep the Bruins’ quarterback in the pocket and prevent him from using his best weapon, being his legs. On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeye backfield may have its chance to have its first breakout game of the year.
The Bruins’ offense starts and ends with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has thrown for 1,659 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with seven interceptions. The former Tennessee Volunteer also leads the team in rushing, with 474 yards and four scores.
Iamaleava’s strength is his mobility and ability to make something out of nothing when a play breaks down. Luckily for the Buckeyes, the elite linebacker duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles will be primed to stop a rushing Iamaleava, along with edge Caden Curry and the stout Ohio State defensive line.
The suffocating Buckeye defense has held two of the dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation to season-lows. Against Ohio University’s Parker Navarro, who has rushed for 641 yards, Ohio State held him to just three yards on five carries. Demond Williams Jr. of Washington had an even worse day, netting -28 yards off 13 rush attempts. Williams has tacked on 490 rushing yards this season.
The road to a fast and decisive victory is snuffing out the flame Iamaleava can make on the ground. On the defensive side for UCLA, there isn’t much to praise, with its uniting letting up some of the worst defensive statistics in college football.
Allowing 30.7 points per game, UCLA’s defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe’s unit can be found towards the bottom of the nation’s defensive lists. Even worse is the percent of third-down conversions allowed, being a staggering 55.7%, putting them dead last in that statistic.
Through the Bruins’ first four games of the season, they were winless, letting up just over 31 points per game. After starting 0-4, UCLA upset then-No. 7 Penn State 42-37, which would kick start a three-game win streak, eventually put to rest by a 56-6 blowout loss to No. 2 Indiana.
If the Hoosiers can put up 56 points against UCLA’s lackluster defense, then the Buckeyes should be able to do the same. In contrast to the Bruins’ previously listed defensive numbers, Ohio State is averaging 36.6 points per game, placing them at fourth in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are also converting 55% of their third downs, ranking them No. 2 nationally in third down conversion percentage, just shy of Indiana.
The Buckeyes’ high-powered offensive performance can be attributed largely to their top-tier passing game, led by quarterback and Heisman hopeful Julian Sayin. Unfortunately for Ohio State, its run game has not been as prolific as seasons past. However, UCLA’s poor run defense could help the Buckeyes get their running backs rolling.
The Bruins are allowing 5.1 rushing yards per attempt, and totaling 192 yards allowed a game on the ground. If there is a game to make running backs Bo Jackson and C.J. Donaldson the focal point of the offense, it is this one.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes should cruise to 10-0 Saturday, and don’t be surprised if the team puts up similar numbers to what Indiana did on Oct. 25. Containing Iamaleava and attacking UCLA’s run defense are the easiest ways for Ohio State to demolish UCLA.