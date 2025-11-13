Nico Iamaleava's Potential Flexed in Power 4 QB Ranking
Nico Iamaleava hasn't quite had the season he expected when leaving Tennessee for his hometown UCLA Bruins, but it also hasn't been all that bad.
When you consider his depleted supporting cast compared to what he had in Knoxville, and a tumultuous season the Bruins have had as a football program, not only do you remain questioning Iamaleava's decision from a football sense, but you also realize his potential has been severely limited.
However, Iamaleava went into the season being propped up against some of the best quarterbacks in the nation. In ESPN's latest ranking of every Power Four quarterback in college football, Iamaleava comes in as the 41st signal-caller in the nation.
Here's what ESPN's Bill Connelly said about Iamaleava's ranking and how he's flexed his true potential a few times this season.
- "There's no way to spin this season as a positive for Iamaleava, who voluntarily left a CFP team (Tennessee) to go 3-6 at UCLA, but he was vital to a three-game midseason winning streak that briefly brought life to a lifeless program, and his best game -- 166 passing yards, 150 non-sack rushing yards, five combined touchdowns against Penn State -- was a perfect showcase of his dual-threat potential."
Iamaleava shot up from No. 58 the last time these rankings were released. On the season he's thrown for 1,659 yards and has 600 non-sack rushing yards to go along with 16 total touchdowns. Despite the season they've had, Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper still thinks the redshirt sophomore seperates himself from a lot of the competition.
Skipper Explains What Separates Iamaleava From Rest
The redshirt sophomore had his eyes set on the NFL, and after a turbulent UCLA season, his plans may have changed. Iamaleava, though, reminded everyone what he can do against Nebraska on Saturday.
The Bruins may have lost 28-21, but Iamaleava was an offensive force carrying UCLA on his back. Iamaleava fought tooth and nail to will UCLA back into this game. He passed 17-for-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, but shined when he had to scramble, rushing for 86 yards on 15 carries, each more important than the last.
What's stood out the most in Iamaleava's season hasn't just been his running ability, but his desire to absorb contact if it means getting an extra yard or two, and that's what sticks out most to Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper.
"You see quarterbacks that can run and everything like that and they're usually thicker, muscled-up guys," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "Nico's the first tall, skinny dude that I know that will lower the pads on you and is not afraid and he's going to always be going forward and getting yards.
"And I mean, he's got little skinny legs and little skinny arms, but has no fear at all."
Iamaleava is UCLA's leading rusher this season, racking up 474 yards on 96 carries and four touchdowns. His legs were on full display against the Huskers.
