Ryan Day compares Bo Jackson to former Ohio State greats
The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes have been on an offensive tear this season due in large part to two of the top players in Heisman conversation, quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. As for the run game, it has been a weak spot for the rather complete Buckeyes.
Fourth-year veteran CJ Donaldson appeared to be the running back leader heading into the season, flanked by sophomore James Peoples and two freshmen, Isaiah West and Bo Jackson. Despite the Buckeye backfield not receiving a lot of praise so far this season, there has been one bright spot, being Jackson.
Leading the team in rushing by a wide margin, the Cleveland native has taken over the top spot on the depth chart as he looks to become Ohio State’s next premier running back. This is even more evident after Tuesday’s media availability where coach Ryan Day compared Jackson to the two elite running backs the Buckeyes had a season ago.
“I thought the two runs by Bo in the short yardage situations were excellent, that was a free guy in the hole, but that’s how Quinshon [Judkins] looked last year,” Day said. “Some of the explosive runs that we got with Trey [Henderson] last year, it was good to see Bo hit one. It got called back, but that’s what we are looking for.”
For Jackson to be compared to the likes of Judkins and Henderson proves that the freshman is just starting to develop and is something special. Keep in mind, both Ohio State running backs in 2024 had more than 1,000 yards each and ended up both being selected in the second round of the NFL draft.
Speaking with the media Wednesday, Jackson detailed what it has been like this season becoming the Buckeyes’ lead back as a freshman.
“It’s been really fun, just being able to get adjusted and playing as much as I have been able to play as a freshman,” Jackson said. “I feel like everything in my game I have to work on.”
So far this season, Jackson has run the ball for 613 yards and two touchdowns off 95 carries. Jackson has three games over 100 yards and would have had a fourth if not for his 70-yard touchdown run being called back for an illegal block in the back penalty.
Jackson was a four-star recruit coming out of Villa Angela-St. Joesph High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio State was one of the first programs to give Jackson an offer in 2022, with schools such as Oregon, Miami, Alabama and Michigan attempting to recruit him as well in 2023 and 2024.
With the high praise Jackson is receiving from his coaches, along with what Buckeye fans have already seen him do on the field, expect the Cleveland native to lead the backfield for the next couple of years and leave Ohio State as yet another running back great.