Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Explains How He’s Adjusting to New OC Arthur Smith

For Ohio State Buckeyes football quarterback Julian Sayin, the offseason has brought a familiar part of college football. Adjusting to change.

Ohio State enters the season with a new offensive coordinator after Brian Hartline left Columbus to become the head coach of the South Florida Bulls. Taking over the role is Arthur Smith, who most recently served as offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Sayin, the transition has meant learning a new voice guiding the Buckeyes offense while continuing to build on what was already in place.

“Coach Smith has been great,” Sayin said. “He’s brought a lot of knowledge and experience. Just learning from him and seeing how he sees the game has been really valuable.”

Smith arrives in Columbus after several seasons in the NFL, bringing a different perspective to the Buckeyes’ offensive meetings and practice structure.

Sayin said the biggest adjustment has been learning how Smith approaches certain concepts and how he wants the offense to operate.

“There are some differences, but a lot of it is just learning how he wants things done and how he sees certain concepts,” Sayin said. “It’s been good for us.”

Sayin said the offensive group has responded well as players continue getting comfortable with the system. “We’ve got a lot of talent on offense…for us it’s just about continuing to build chemistry and understanding what everyone does well.”

He added that the focus throughout the offseason has been consistency. “Just executing the offense, the way it’s supposed to be run,” Sayin said. “When everyone is on the same page, it can be really good.”

Building on the Foundation Left by Brian Hartline

While the Buckeyes are adjusting to Smith’s approach, the offense still carries the influence of Hartline, who helped shape one of college football’s most productive passing attacks during his time in Columbus.

Sayin said Hartline’s impact on the program remains clear.

“Coach Hartline did a great job with this offense,” Sayin said. “He helped build a lot of what we do. We’re all happy for him. That’s a big opportunity!”

Now the focus turns to continuing that offensive success under Smith. Sayin said the process has been about learning, adapting and continuing to improve as the Buckeyes prepare for the upcoming season.

“Anytime you have change, you have to adjust,” Sayin said. “But it’s been a really good process for us.”

For Sayin, the goal remains the same. He will keep developing what Ohio State’s offense has already set up while welcoming the fresh concepts that Smith introduces to the Buckeyes’ sideline.