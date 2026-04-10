Ohio State’s Jaylen McClain Studied Caleb Downs and Now His Game is Catching Up

Jaylen McClain did not just play alongside one of college football’s best safeties last season. He studied him.

“I just watched how he approached every day,” McClain said. “In the film room, on the field, how he took care of his body…just taking pieces of that and putting it in my game.

That approach is starting to show up as McClain enters his junior season at Ohio State. A year ago, his role was shaped by the presence of an All-American in Caleb Downs. McClain understood exactly what that meant.

“I’m just doing my job,” he said. “You have an All-American, top 10 pick safety…he’s the guy. Whatever he thinks is right for the team, I’ll do whatever I got to do.”

Now, what he absorbed is becoming part of how he plays. “I’m not trying to pigeonhole myself to this one position,” McClain said. “Being able to watch him…just being able to pay attention, study and understand everything.”

That expanded understanding is changing the speed of his game.

“It makes it a lot faster,” McClain said. “You’re able to expect things, see things and communicate things out so other people can play faster as well.”

McClain has always played fast. He describes it simply. “I feel like I play with a high motor. I have a quick trigger. I just play fast.”

The difference now is anticipation. Instead of reacting, he is beginning to see the game unfold before it happens.

That growth showed up quietly last season, especially in coverage. “Just reps every day in practice,” McClain said. “Coach allows us to be in those situations a lot.”

Now, with a reshaped secondary around him, McClain’s role is expanding. Not because he is trying to replace Downs, but because he is better equipped to handle more.

“I obviously got to take that next step…being versatile,” he said. “Working on different things…we’ll see when the season comes.”

The foundation of that next step is already in place. It is built on study. On repetition. And on understanding how one of the best players in the country prepared for the game.

For McClain, the path forward is not about becoming someone else. It is about applying what he learned and letting his own game catch up.

“I just want it… I want to be around the ball. I want to make plays…We got to win it all…be a smart, fast, physical football team.”