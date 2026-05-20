Ranking Ohio State Football's New Uniform Collection from Worst to Best

Ohio State unveiled its five new uniform combinations on Friday, set to debut in the 2026-27 season. Here’s a ranking of the uniforms, from worst to best.

Scarlet Rush

The Scarlet Rush uniform is pretty straightforward, indicating a full scarlet theme throughout, from the jersey to the pants. On the other hand, the Buckeyes will be embracing a more traditional style with their silver helmets.

While these jerseys make Ohio State resemble a giant ketchup bottle, they aren't terrible; however, the other four uniforms on the list are just much cooler, which is why they rank last. The Buckeyes donned their all-scarlet look during their matchup against Tennessee at home in the first round of the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs, and it looked great under the lights. But if the Buckeyes pull out these uniforms during the day, it might not look its best.

Tunnel Vision

The Tunnel Vision uniforms feature bold black helmets, jerseys and pants that shine under the stadium lights at home. The big question remains whether Ohio State will wear these uniforms when the Buckeyes take the field in the evening.

It's no secret that Ohio State has many of its home games at noon for the "Big Noon Kickoff", which diminishes the chances of the Buckeyes playing night games. Of course, Ohio State will have a few night games this season, but it might not be ideal to sport these jerseys against a team like Kent State, especially since the Buckeyes typically face a MAC team in the spotlight.

Core Away

The Core Away uniforms are just the standard road jerseys that every fan recognizes, featuring the silver helmet, white jersey and gray pants. These jerseys are among the most iconic in college football and have been a staple for the Buckeyes for many years. There’s nothing wrong with these uniforms; they rank as one of the best road jerseys in all of college football.

Core Home

The Core Home uniform is in the same boat as the Core Away, showcasing the traditional Ohio State home uniform, complete with the silver helmet, scarlet jersey and gray pants. The scarlet jersey displayed on the gray pants is iconic, and there aren’t many uniforms in all of college football that can rival this one.

Sub Zero

The Sub Zero uniforms are the coolest of the bunch, featuring a silver helmet, white jersey and white pants. These outfits are sure to look impressive on the road, and wearing them under the lights will definitely make them stand out even more.