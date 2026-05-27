Ohio State's Ryan Day Gets Huge Props From Ex-NFL All-Pro Amid 2028 Recruiting Battle

It's not an everyday occurrence that a former NFL All-Pro star is locked into the college football recruiting world. But for former safety Eric Weddle, that's exactly where his focus lies in the support of his son, Gaige Weddle.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Gaige Weddle, just like his dad, plays safety. A member of the 2028 recruiting cycle and a key Ohio State Buckeyes priority, Eric Weddle recently spoke highly of Day's program ahead of a summer visit for his son. Amongst other schools, the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide have drawn interest, to name a few.

“Oklahoma and Ohio State, of right now, are clear ahead, and then everybody else is bunched up, so it’s how recruiting goes from here on out," Eric Weddle told Rivals.

Eric Weddle said he is taking the process slowly, making a bold prediction about where his son's on-field potential could lead him as a four-star recruit based in California and hailing from Rancho Bernardo.

“We’re fine, tell us where we’re at and whether he has a shot or not,” Eric Weddle said. “They’ve all been upfront where he stands. Most schools, he’s the top guy not only at the position but in the ‘28 class.”

Amongst other schools pursuing the Buckeyes' target, the UCLA Bruins have emerged as a surprising contender led by new coach Bob Chesney.

“UCLA wasn’t even on the radar but when they came in and Ches sits down and he goes on for 20 minutes about his highlight film and then talking about plays he would only know if he watched an actual game, like a full game, and his personality," Eric Weddle added.

With time still remaining, Gaige Weddle has a chance to elevate his game even further.

Ranked as California's No. 4 player, Gaige Weddle is seeking even bigger things as his high school career winds down. He has the benefit of playing for one of the state's premier programs, as the Broncos finished 9-3 this past season

In a nutshell, the Buckeyes' momentum seems clearly felt. After all, Day's team continues to contend for national titles annually while remaining as one of the Big Ten's best teams.

Should Gaige Weddle jump ship to Columbus, it'll clearly represent that staying home is more than just a comfort play. It's the risk of taking a chance on a winner not knowing what light may be at the end of the tunnel.

And Gaige Weddle is the only one who knows what's best for his future.