Ohio State’s Ryan Day Leaves Lasting Impression on Key Recruit Kaylon Bailey

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to push their 2027 recruiting class forward. With an NFL legacy commit on the way soon, the Buckeyes are getting back to the grassroots of an in-state foundation to help set themselves up for a brighter future.

In doing so, Greg Smith of On3 and Rivals.com reported this week that Ohio State is interested in a Top-30 in-state edge rusher, Kaylon Bailey. Bailey, who resides in Cleveland, was on campus for the Buckeyes' spring game this past Saturday and liked what he saw collectively from coach Ryan Day, the staff and potential future teammates.

“I mean, it was a blessing and a dream come true at the same time,” Bailey said. “That was one of the goals because they are my dream school.”

Bailey, who also holds offers from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Michigan State Spartans and Iowa State Cyclones, to name a few, is particularly drawn to Columbus because of their long-standing history of excellence.

Also, Bailey sees himself working well with his position coaches while also having a chance to stay home for a few years.

“It feels like home,” Bailey said. “And it’s only two hours from home. Also the coaching there is just different."

Bailey is set to return to Columbus this summer despite a hard commitment not being in the works just yet.

“One thing I’m looking for in a college is having a brotherhood,” Bailey said. “Also building a relationship with coaches, being developed well and being coached hard.”

247Sports ranks the Buckeyes' recruiting class as the fourth-best in the nation with 10 pledges. Should Bailey join the 2027 class, he'd be one of four in-state commitments to go alongside offensive tackle Mason Wilt, wide receiver (hybrid athlete) Jamier Brown and offensive tackle Kellen Wymer.

The Buckeyes have continued to be a regular in the College Football Playoff, as Day brought home his first national title in 2024 after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to conclude a heroic postseason run in Atlanta, Ga.

Day's team is back for more hardware this season, as their postseason run fell short last fall with consecutive losses to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers and runner-up Miami Hurricanes, respectively.

The Buckeyes get a rematch against the Hoosiers in Bloomington in October, potentially setting the groundwork for the rest of the season.

For Bailey, it now comes down to making the best decision for his future.