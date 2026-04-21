How Ohio State's Spring Game Changed the Wide Receiver Battle for the Buckeyes

Spring games are not supposed to answer everything. At Ohio State, they usually do the opposite. They leave you with more questions than answers, especially in a wide receiver room that always feels deeper than it should be.

But every now and then, one player changes the conversation. That is what Chris Henry Jr. did.

It was not just the plays. It was the reaction after. The way people talked about him. The way his name kept coming up without being forced into the discussion.

Quarterback Julian Sayin has been watching his confidence grow throughout the spring.

“He’s a big, tall, fast receiver,” Sayin said. “He can make great plays…and I think he’s got a bright future.”

It did come across as projection. It sounded like recognition. And it matched what head coach Ryan Day had been saying before the spring game even arrived.

“He’s flashed. He’s really had some nice plays,” Day said. “To play as a freshman is a lot. He has to have the mentality that he wants to play from day one and that he’s starting in the first game. That should be his goal. Whether he does or not, we’ll see.”

That is the standard at Ohio State. Not just talent and performing at big moments. The expectation is to be ready now.

Henry is close

Whether Henry is there yet, it’s hard to say. But the spring game made it clear that he is not far off.

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Inniss did not need much time to sum it up. “Chris had a great game today. I don’t think he’s done yet,” Inniss said during the broadcast on Big Ten Network. “He’s going to have a great career as well.”

That is three different perspectives saying the same thing in three different ways.

A coach setting the expectation. A quarterback seeing it develop in real time. A upperclassman receiver recognizing a freshman’s impact on the field.

While it’s not necessarily surprising that one of Ryan Day’s highest rated recruits ever is shining early on, it still can be a bit of a mystery until you see how the player performs in pads. For every 5-star success story, there are many highly sort after recruits student-athletes who don’t pan out.

The fight for that third spot is still open. It will always be here. That is part of what makes the Buckeyes’ wide receiver room what it is.

But after the spring game, it does not feel as crowded as it did before. It feels like someone is starting to separate.