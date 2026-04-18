Ohio State Adds NFL Legacy Commit to Boost Ryan Day's 2027 Recruiting Class

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to build for the future, and their latest pledge is one that could hold key importance when his career is all said and done.

Enter four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis, who committed to the Buckeyes Friday evening in a race between five other schools, with three in the SEC: the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers. In addition, the ACC's Clemson Tigers and the national title runners-up, the Miami Hurricanes, were in the mix before ultimately deciding on the Big Ten.

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pa., Kalis attends Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and dubbed the pledge as "home," according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

“Thank you Jesus. Columbus I’m Home. Go Bucks," Kalis said after finalizing his decision.

Kalis told Rivals that choosing Ohio State was a no-brainer for a few reasons: proximity, family and an NFL career path.

Just like his dad, Todd Kalis, Jimmy Kalis hopes to enjoy a long NFL career as an offensive lineman. Todd Kalis was selected in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. His career spanned seven seasons. He finished his career with brief stints as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals before his career ended following the 1995 season. He spent six of seven years at right guard.

Why Kalis commited to Ohio State

Over 30 years later, Jimmy Kalis has an opportunity to start his own chapter and do what his dad ultimately couldn't: become a legend.

But first, though, it starts with development at one of college football's most elite programs.

“I’d say definitely the development is elite there,” Kalis said. “Their culture is unmatched with other programs and my relationships with the coaches!

Before Kalis made his decision, the relationship with the coaching staff had to be ensured was solid. The immediate first impression stood out to Kalis, making it the perfect fit.

“Ohio State is high on my list because they have been consistent with me since day one," Kalis said. "They develop offensive line at a high level and take pride in getting players to the next level.”

Kalis already has a lot to build on, literally and figuratively, before arriving in Columbus. At 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, his frame is at a level where he will naturally get stronger over time. With one last high school season left before making the transition to college, his entire career is in front of him.

And for coach Ryan Day, the pipeline of excellence continues.