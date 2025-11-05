Ohio State secures respect in first College Football Playoff rankings of the season
The moment has finally arrived for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they learned where they would be ranked in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
To the surprise of no one in the state of Ohio or the nation, the Buckeyes finished first in the rankings, as they have been the number one team in the country for the whole season. Here is how the rest of the College Football Playoffs rankings came out:
- 1 Seed - Ohio State Buckeyes
- 2 Seed- Indiana Hoosiers
- 3 Seed - Texas A&M Aggies
- 4 Seed - Alabama Crimson Tide
- 5 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs
- 6 Seed - Ole Miss Rebels
- 7 Seed - BYU Cougars
- 8 Seed - Texas Tech Red Raiders
- 9 Seed - Oregon Ducks
- 10 Seed - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- 11 Seed - Virginia Cavaliers
- 12 Seed - Memphis Tigers
The Buckeyes have steamrolled through the college football season with ease, sitting at an 8-0 record and winning all but one game by two or more possessions. Their only close game was the first week of the regular season against the Texas Longhorns, where they won 14-7.
Ohio State has had the best defense in college football, allowing a nation-best 214.8 yards per game and 6.9 points per game. Led by stars Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese, the Buckeyes' defense is on its way to putting up historical numbers never seen in college football history.
Don't sleep on the Buckeyes' offense, which is led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Julian Sayin, who has had two straight weeks of 300 yards and four touchdowns in a game. Sayin also happens to have the two best wide receivers in the nation to throw it to with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.
The Buckeyes have their sights set on the Indiana Hoosiers, who are looking more and more likely to be their Big Ten Championship opponents. With both teams being in the top two, whoever wins the conference could end up getting the top seed. Depending on the loss, it could be a steep fall out of a first-round bye in the playoffs.
An Ohio State and Indiana Big Ten title game would be the game of the year and could end up being the matchup for the national championship, depending on how the season ends. The Buckeyes don't want to look too far ahead, but taking down the Hoosiers before the playoffs would be the momentum booster they need to make a serious run for the national title.