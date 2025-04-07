Ohio State Star Emerging as Top-Tier Fit for Washington Commanders
TreVeyon Henderson has been a standout for the Ohio State Buckeyes since his freshman year.
Henderson rushed for 1,000 yards twice and went over 1,100 scrimmage yards in three seasons during his career. Henderson was comfortable as the workhorse for the Buckeyes while also succeeding in a split backfield with Quinshon Judkins this season, which bodes well as a prjectd day-two draft pick.
After an impressive performance at the NFL Combine, Henderson has been gaining attention as a running back that can come in and produce right away as a rookie. When looking at potential fits, Henderson has been linked to the Washington Commanders.
Washington made a run to the NFC Championship Game after averaging 28.8 points per game during the regular season. Jayden Daniels led a dynamic offensive attack using both his arm and legs. Daniels led the team in rushing with 891 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. was second on the team with 799 rushing yards in 14 games.
The Commanders signed Austin Ekeler last offseason to a two-year deal to act as a compliment to Robinson, who is a bruiser in the backfield. Ekeler was used in many ways, including in the return game. What the Commanders did not have in the backfield was a breakaway back.
With just one year left on his deal, the future of Ekeler is in question. Robinson is also entering the final year of his rookie contract. This opens up the possibility of Washington adding Henderson on day two of the draft to take over.
Henderson ran a rock-solid 4.43 in the 40-yard dash during the combine. He showed that breakaway speed needed in the nation's capital. He also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Henderson caught 77 passes during his career in Columbus for 853 yards.
There is no doubt that Washington could use more speed in the backfield next season. With both current options on short-term deals, it seems likely that the team looks for a running back at some point in the draft. If Henderson falls to them on day two, the fit seems perfect.