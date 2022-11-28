Report: Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson Expected To Resign

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson is expected to announce her resignation on Tuesday at the request of the board of trustees “following an investigation conduced by an outside firm into concerns about her that were raised by staff.”

Those concerns and the details of the investigation are not clear at this time, but the 65-year-old Johnson – who was appointed the 16th president in school history in June 2020 – will reportedly remain in her position for the remainder of the academic year.

Johnson played a significant role in the preservation of the Buckeyes’ 2020 football season after the Big Ten postponed (and eventually cancelled) fall sports due the COVID-19 pandemic. She was recently named to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.

In that role, she and 10 other presidents and chancellors from the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and Notre Dame govern the playoff’s business, property and affairs and develops, reviews and approves annual budgets, policies and operating guidelines.

If the report comes to fruition, Johnson would become the second shortest-tenured president in school history, as Walter Quincy Scott served in that role from 1881-83. That, of course, does not include the four people who held the position on an interim basis.

-----

-----

-----

