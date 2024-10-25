Ohio State Veteran Discusses Current State Of Buckeyes' Defense
The pressure continues to rise for the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense as the team heads into the back half of the regular season. But one notable Buckeyes defender believes the program is ready to turn the page.
Veteran linebacker Cody Simon told reporters on Wednesday that the defense used the recent bye week as time to refocus for the final six games of the season.
“It’s definitely been a tough week and a half. It’s a good time for us to refocus and play a cleaner game which starts with me. We definitely had some struggles which we are working to fix but our biggest goal is to play our best football these next 6 games.”- Cody Simon
Simon would then go on and take responsibility for the defense when asked about his role as captain during team obstacles.
“I feel all of that pressure and blame but feel fully responsible to lead the defense. We didn’t play to our best standard and we have to be better at all times and in all phases.”- Cody Simon
The Buckeyes defense went up against one of the best offenses in the country in the Oregon Ducks during Week 7, giving up a total of 496 yards and 32 points. The poor performance led to former Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaking out, claiming that Ohio State's pass rush design was "an antiquated way to play defense."
However, Simon believes that there are better days ahead for the Buckeyes defense.
“It starts in practice for sure and definitely hurts worse when you don’t have a game since you can’t shift your focus. We all had to sit with that loss for a little bit but we get back out there and will put another foot forward to keep fighting. Our goal for the next 6 weeks is that we have to fight and win everything.”- Cody Simon
Ohio State will get to prove themselves in Week 9 when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home.