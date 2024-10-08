Oregon Coach Speaks Honestly About Ohio State Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks are set to face off against each other on Saturday night. Both teams are legitimate national championship contenders.
Ohio State is ranked No. 2 overall coming into this matchup and Oregon is ranked No. 3. This is truly one of the best games of the season and both teams will learn an awful lot about themselves.
In order to win a championship, these are the kinds of games contenders must win. Should it come down to being a close game, they would both feel good about their chances. However, if one team gets blown out, it would be a massive blow for their championship chances.
That being said, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning recently took some time to speak out about the Buckeyes.
"Big game here. We are certainly excited for this opportunity. Getting to play a great opponent this week. (They’re) strong in all three phases. As a team, when you watch them, you really don’t see a weakness. They’re really strong across the board. This will be a great challenge for us. I know our fans will be great again this weekend. That will make that a fun atmosphere for us.”
He continued on, talking about what Oregon has to do in order to come away with a win over Ohio State.
"You have to be sound in everything you come up with and be aware of any risks you're gonna be taking and when that risk is worth it or not and be able to play sound football."
On the other side of things for the Buckeyes, they have to play fast, intense, and mistake-free football. Defensively, they have to slow down the Ducks. They can't allow big chunk plays.
Being able to put pressure on Dillon Gabriel will be a major key as well.
Winning at the line will be key for both teams. If Ohio State can win in the trenches, they will have a good chance to win this game. If they lose in the trenches, they could be handed their first loss of the season.
This is a huge opportunity for the Buckeyes to make a statement. They haven't played elite competition yet.
Should Ohio State be able to come in and dominate this game, they would instantly show that they are the national championship favorite that many have labeled them.
All of that being said, the game can't get here soon enough. Fans on both sides are excited, to say the least. Hopefully, the Buckeyes will be able to come out strong and come through with a huge win against a very good football team and move to 6-0 on the year.