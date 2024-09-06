Eagles Predicted To Land Star Ohio State Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Philadelphia Eagles are both starting their respective 2024 seasons. However, it's never too early to begin looking ahead at what could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, there are a ton of way-too-early mock drafts beginning to go up.
Recently, DraftWire released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they had a bold prediction for one Ohio State star defender.
They projected that defensive end Jack Sawyer would end up being selected by the Eagles with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sawyer is starting to trend up mock draft boards over the past week. He went from being viewed as more of a second-round pick to being commonly included in the first round.
During the 2023 season with the Buckeyes, Sawyer put together a monster year. He racked up 48 total tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two defended passes.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Sawyer has one of the best work ethics of any player in the nation. He combines great strength with exceptional athleticism. Sawyer projects to be a very dangerous pass-rusher at the NFL level.
Looking ahead at the rest of the 2024 college football season, Sawyer is going to be a huge part of Ohio State's goal of winning a National Championship. He's one of the main leaders of the team and will be asked to consistently put pressure on some of the top quarterbacks in the nation.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes.
While Philadelphia would be a very intriguing destination for Sawyer, there is a lot of time to go before the draft. A lot could change, but they're certainly a team that would make sense.