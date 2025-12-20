Jeremiah Smith Reacts to Ohio State’s CFP Matchup vs. Hometown Miami
Jeremiah Smith and his No. 2 seed Ohio State squad are watching this weekend’s College Football Playoff action with their feet kicked up. The Buckeyes, along with the other three teams who earned first-round byes, get to find out their opponent for the upcoming quarterfinals.
The Buckeyes awaited the winner between No. 10 seed Miami and No. 7 seed Texas A&M at Kyle Field Saturday. Smith, a Miami native, seemed like he may have hoped for a specific result. The contest between the Hurricanes and Aggies didn’t see its first touchdown until there was less than two minutes left in the game when Miami’s star freshman receiver Malachi Toney took a quick pitch from Carson Beck for an 11-yard score.
Miami prevailed 10-3 in a defensive showdown that was sealed by a clutch interception in the end zone by Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald. Miami’s win means Smith will play his hometown school for the first time, which he seemed pumped up about as he posted a mischievous emoji on his X account:
Ohio State’s star sophomore receiver was the top recruit in the 2024 class, choosing to head north despite strong attempts from Miami to keep the coveted five-star recruit local. Smith was a big part of Ohio State’s run to the national championship in his freshman season, catching five touchdowns over the Buckeyes’ four playoff games.
This season, he had Heisman hopes with a strong regular season hauling in 80 catches for 1,086 yards and 12 touchdowns (one rushing). In the Buckeyes’ first CFP game in their title defense, Smith gets some extra motivation with his hometown school on the other sideline.
