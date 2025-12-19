Eagles vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Can Philly Clinch NFC East?)
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to build on last week’s 31-0 win over the Raiders when they face off against the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening.
The Commanders are coming off of a victory themselves, taking down the Giants 29-21 on the road to end their eight-game skid.
This will be the first of two meetings in the final three weeks of the season for these NFC East rivals. The Eagles have a chance to clinch the division with a victory.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 16 matchup.
Eagles vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles -6.5 (-110)
- Commanders +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -310
- Commanders: +250
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread has gone up by an important half point since the odds opened for this one, with the total dropping by a point.
Can the Eagles win the NFC East on Saturday night?
Eagles vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Eagles have been trending in the right direction, and it finally showed through with a dominant win against the Raiders. Over each team's last three games, the Eagles lead the league in Net Yards per Play at +1.9, despite being just 1-2 in that stretch. Their defense has turned into one of the most dominant units in the NFL, and the offense found its stride this past week.
Now, their offense gets another favorable matchup, facing one of the worst defenses in the league. They have allowed 6.1 yards per play, which is the second most in the NFL, while also ranking 31st in opponent EPA per play and 27th in opponent success rate. I expect a similar final score to what we saw from the Eagles against the Raiders this past week.
Pick: Eagles -6 (-102) via Caesars
The schedule is easing up at the perfect time for the Eagles, who are finally starting to show signs of life on offense. As Iain mentioned, they get another easy matchup against the Commanders, even if it is on the road.
The Birds are only 4-3 on the road while the Commanders are 2-4 at home, and I expect Philly to get a rare double-digit win in Washington.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 17
