Pittsburgh Steelers Have 'A Better Plan' For Ex Ohio State QB Justin Fields
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was supposed to be a savior at quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Just like Mitchell Trubisky was before him. Neither one panned out in the Windy City, and most likely, by no fault of their own.
Now, former USC signal caller Caleb Williams holds that title, while Fields was shipped off to Pittsburgh to join the Steelers in a supposed backup role to Russell Wilson.
And one Bears reporter thinks the move is perfect for Fields. Chicago Sun-Times writer Jason Lieser attended a couple of Steelers practices and immediately noticed a difference in the way Pittsburgh is treating the former Ohio State signal caller.
"I think that the Steelers - even though it is only a one-year deal for Justin Fields right now - I think they have a better plan in place for him than the Bears had for him," Lieser said on The Berstein and Holmes Show on 670 The Score.
"He seemed refreshed. He seemed happy. It was interesting to see him in a situation where they have an open locker room after OTAs. Russell Wilson is talking to the podium at the beginning of practice, and the PR staff has to go over to Fields and say, 'Hey, everybody wants to talk to you too...' so Wilson is going to talk first. Could you be available to talk at your locker at the end of open locker room?"
Fields was under all the pressure in Chicago as the starter. From Day 1, he was expected to perform well and impress. But in Pittsburgh, there is no pressure. He's practicing behind Wilson.
"You can see he feels really good about where he's at. He feels really good about the opportunity in front of him," Lieser continued. "He's not afraid to compete against Russell Wilson. What I saw from him is kind of a renewed energy in his body language."
It was confirmed last week that Fields asked for the trade to Pittsburgh, and Chicago general manager Ryan Poles made it happen. The change of scenery could be just what the 25-year-old needs to resurrect his career.
“Shoutout to Poles. We communicated to him through my agent, and I told him where I wanted to be and this was a place I wanted to be,” Fields said. “He honored that, and I appreciate him for that and glad he was able to put me in a spot where I wanted to be at.”