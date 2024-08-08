Pittsburgh Steelers Reporter Brutally Rips Into Former Buckeye Justin Fields
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields has been talked about a lot during NFL training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. Videos have been coming out and going viral of some of his throws and questions have started coming up about whether or not he could actually win the starting job over Russell Wilson.
After being drafted with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields was expected to be the franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears. However, the team did not build well around him and the situation ended quickly.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, could Fields actually end up beating out Wilson for the starting job at some point?
Mark Madden, a beat writer covering the Steelers, does not think Fields has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. In a recent quote, he brutally ripped into the 25-year-old signal caller.
"If Fields has to play, all will be revealed. Just like with Pickett. That’s what makes the fictionalized quarterback competition at Steelers camp so laughable: The decision, which has long since been made, is obvious. Fields is potential that hasn’t much been realized and likely won’t be. Wilson is polished, professional and knowledgeable."
Clearly, Madden is not a big fan of what he has seen from Fields so far during training camp.
During the 2023 NFL season with the Bears, Fields ended up playing in 13 games. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Fields also picked up 657 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
A change of scenery was very necessary for Fields. The media in Chicago had completely turned on him. Nothing he did was right and fans were trending towards wanting him gone.
Landing with Pittsburgh was the perfect fit as well. If anyone can help him reach his full potential, it would be Mike Tomlin.
Expect to continue hearing about Fields in the coming weeks. He has looked good in training camp, but there are still many who don't believe he can turn his career around.
Hopefully, he'll be able to prove them wrong. Ohio State fans will always root for Fields to get his career figured out and live up to the potential that he showed with the Buckeyes.