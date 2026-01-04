Ravens vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 18
Looking to bet on some players to find the end zone in the NFL’s regular season finale on Sunday night?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have a ton at stake in Game 272 of the regular season, as the winner will take the AFC North title and make the playoffs. The loser? Well, their season will be over.
That means both teams are going to pull out all the stops in this rivalry matchup, and there are a few players that I think will be heavily involved on the offensive end on Sunday night.
Baltimore’s Derrick Henry is looking to build on a four-score game from Week 17 while the Steelers have to find other options on offense with DK Metcalf (suspension) out on Sunday night.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 18.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+170)
- Derrick Henry Anytime TD (-145)
- Zay Flowers Anytime TD (+200)
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+170)
Aaron Rodgers and company will need to look elsewhere on offense with Metcalf out, and I think they'll lean on the running game.
Baltimore has allowed 4.2 yards per carry this season and 16 rushing touchdowns, which sets up well for Jaylen Warren (+170 to score) to find the end zone. The Steelers back is the clear lead rusher in this ground game, carrying the ball at least 10 times in 14 of his 15 appearances in 2025. Warren has also found the end zone in four of his last six games.
Earlier this season against Baltimore, Warren had just 13 yards on eight carries, but he made an impact through the air, catching three passes for 49 yards and a score. With Metcalf out, the Steelers will likely rely on Warren and Kenneth Gainwell to contribute in the passing game.
Warren is worth a look at this price with Pittsburgh desperate for playmakers on offense.
Derrick Henry Anytime TD (-145)
Derrick Henry has been on a tear in the last two weeks, rushing for six touchdowns to bring his season total to 16.
Henry is showing no signs of slowing down this season, rushing for 1,469 yards, 16 scores and averaging a whopping 5.1 yards per carry. I expect him to get a ton of touches against Pittsburgh, which is allowing 4.2 yards per carry this season.
The Steelers have done a great job of keeping opponents out of the end zone on the ground, allowing just 10 rushing scores all season, but I can’t pass up Henry in this game, especially since he still had 94 yards on 25 carries in his last meeting with Pittsburgh.
The star running back has found the end zone in five of his last seven matchups, making him a must bet on Sunday night.
Zay Flowers Anytime TD (+200)
If you’re looking for a pass catcher to find the end zone on Sunday night, Zay Flowers could be worth a look as the clear No. 1 option for Baltimore.
Flowers is +200 to find the end zone, but he’s scored in two of his last three games and had eight catches for 124 yards in his previous meeting with Pittsburgh this season.
The Ravens’ passing offense has been shaky this season, especially with Jackosn struggling in the second half of the campaign, but Flowers still has 82 catches for 1,073 yards – even though he’s only scored three times.
I don’t mind taking him against a Pittsburgh team that ranks 30th in passing yards allowed and has given up 27 passing scores in the 2025 campaign.
