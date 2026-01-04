Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18
The AFC North is on the line in Week 18, as the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The winner of this matchup will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC while the loser will miss the playoffs entirely.
Baltimore kept its season alive in Week 17 by beating the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, even though Lamar Jackson (back) did not play in that game. Jackson is expected to return for Week 18, a huge lift to the Ravens’ offense.
The Steelers then set up this winner-take-all Week 18 clash by losing to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 17. DK Metcalf (suspension) did not play in that game, and the Steelers scored just six points in the loss. Now, they won’t have Metcalf again with a playoff spot on the line.
Can Aaron Rodgers turn in one more great game to get his team into the playoffs? Or, will the Ravens complete an insane turnaround after starting the season 1-5?
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks and predictions for the final game of the regular season in the NFL. Here’s a compilation of some of our favorites to help you bet on this Sunday Night Football matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Ravens vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 (-115) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+170) – Peter Dewey
- Kenneth Gainwell OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-109) – Peter Dewey
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-177) – Peter Dewey
Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 (-115) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Steelers let an opportunity to clinch the AFC North slip through their grasp last week, but I still have confidence they're going to have a real shot to defeat the Ravens in Week 18. Baltimore may be without Lamar Jackson again as he's nursing a back injury, and the Ravens as a whole aren't the elite team some people think they are, even with Jackson healthy. This season, the Ravens rank 13th in total DVOA and 12th in net yards per play.
The Steelers just beat the Ravens in Baltimore a few short weeks ago while outgaining them 6.2 yards per play to 5.5 yards per play. Now they're 3.5-point home underdogs with Jackson questionable? That doesn't seem right to me. Give me the points with Pittsburgh.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+170) – Peter Dewey
The Steelers are short-handed on offense with DK Metcalf suspended, so I’m expecting a big game from Jaylen Warren, who has scored his fair share of touchdowns in the regular season:
Aaron Rodgers and company will need to look elsewhere on offense with Metcalf out, and I think they'll lean on the running game.
Baltimore has allowed 4.2 yards per carry this season and 16 rushing touchdowns, which sets up well for Jaylen Warren (+170 to score) to find the end zone. The Steelers back is the clear lead rusher in this ground game, carrying the ball at least 10 times in 14 of his 15 appearances in 2025. Warren has also found the end zone in four of his last six games.
Earlier this season against Baltimore, Warren had just 13 yards on eight carries, but he made an impact through the air, catching three passes for 49 yards and a score. With Metcalf out, the Steelers will likely rely on Warren and Kenneth Gainwell to contribute in the passing game.
Warren is worth a look at this price with Pittsburgh desperate for playmakers on offense.
Kenneth Gainwell OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-109) – Peter Dewey
The Ravens have struggled to defend running backs in the passing game, and Gainwell has put together some huge showings through the air in the 2025 season:
This is a dream matchup for Kenneth Gainwell, who has outsnapped Jaylen Warren in recent weeks and is the clear passing-down back in this offense.
Gainwell had six catches (on seven targets) for 27 yards in his last meeting with the Ravens, and he’s picked up 30 or more receiving yards in four of his last seven games and six games overall this season.
With DK Metcalf suspended, Gainwell should have a bigger role in the passing game, and he was targeted four times in Week 17 with Metcalf out.
The Ravens have really struggled against opposing running backs, allowing the fourth-most receptions (81) and the fourth-most yards (638) to them this season.
Not only did Gainwell have six catches for 27 yards in the Steelers’ meeting with Baltimore back in Week 14, but Warren also had three grabs for 49 yards and a score.
I expect both backs to play major roles on Sunday night.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-177) – Peter Dewey
I’m fading Jackson in this matchup, as the Ravens quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns in just one game since the start of November:
Lamar Jackson has really struggled since November, throwing for one or fewer scores in six of his seven games. He has 18 touchdown passes overall this season, but 14 of those came in his first five appearances in 2025.
So, even though the Steelers have allowed 27 passing scores this season, I’m fading Jackson on Sunday night.
Earlier this season, Pittsburgh held the two-time league MVP to 219 yards and one score on 35 pass attempts (19 competitions). Jackson has four games in the 2025 season without a touchdown pass and just five with multiple scores.
Since he’s been banged up basically all season, I don’t see Jackson turning things around completely in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.