Previous Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Chooses Missouri

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jayvan Boggs has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 200 WR from Cocoa, FL chose the Tigers over Georgia, USC, & UCF



Was previously Committed to Ohio State



“Creating my own path MIZ let’s do it!!” https://t.co/rFIL4wYXkX pic.twitter.com/h27dMKxP5Q