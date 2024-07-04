Previous Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Chooses Missouri
Back in March, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs announced that he was decommitting from the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 2025 prospect from Cocoa, Florida then went on unofficial visits to Texas, Florida, Missouri, UCF and Georgia.
Boggs not only scheduled return visits to Missouri, Florida, Georgia and UCF, but also added USC to the mix. After completing his second round of visits to Missouri and UCF, the talented wide out reportedly cancelled his other three.
As people across the country celebrate July 4th, Missouri Tigers fans will be celebrating just a little bit more following the announcement of his commitment to their program.
As a junior, Boggs caught 93 passes for 1500 yards and 24 touchdowns as his team went on their way to a Florida state championship.
Boggs becomes Missouri's 13th player added to the 2025 class and happens to be their sixth four-star prospect. At the moment he ranks as the 41st wide receiver on 247 Sports, 37th on On3 and 30th on ESPN. In recent times, Boggs has quickly risen up the rankings on rivals.com and finds himself as their 13th ranked wide receiver and 67th prospect overall.
There are some big discrepancies in how he is ranked amongst the many outlets, yet Missouri should be thrilled about securing his services for years to come.
Even though Ohio State lost him a few months back and this news serves as a reminder, the Buckeyes will long forget about Boggs if they can land five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore at 8 p.m.