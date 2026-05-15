Buckeyes Announce One Big Change at Ohio Stadium To Complement Bold Uniform Reveal

As the 2026 College Football Season inches closer and closer, the Ohio State Buckeyes aren’t done announcing big changes set to take place in time for the upcoming campaign.

A few days after announcing the return of an all-black uniform combination dubbed "Tunnel Vision" for the Buckeyes, Ohio State has now announced major upgrades for its playing surface at Ohio Stadium.

The school will install a new turf at Ohio Stadium, designed to meet NFL Standards. According to the Buckeyes’ website, the new surface will feature Shaw Sports Turf's Forge Series™ system and will be installed by The Motz Group.

Additionally, the new field -- which will continue to be sponsored by Safelite -- will now use Game ON® technology that can integrate field markings directly into the turf.

The objective of installing a new playing field at Ohio Stadium serves a double purpose. On one hand, it’s designed to keep the venue game-ready and visually aligned with the Buckeye brand, but now it also opens the door for new branding opportunities.

Ross Bjork, Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletics Director, said regarding the new playing surface at Ohio Stadium, that it provides “a dynamic playing surface that provides latest advancements in performance and safety and meets NFL standards and our staff will now be able to, utilize customizable end zones that amplify themed game atmospheres and elevate the experience for fans inside the stadium and watching nationwide,” according to the program’s website.

Meanwhile, head coach Ryan Day said “the new turf is a welcomed upgrade to Ohio Stadium to maintain the safety and performance of our players on gamedays", according to the Buckeyes’ portal.

The new turf as a part of the upcoming visual upgrades

Before officializing the installation of a new playing surface for Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes had revealed their five uniform combinations for the upcoming season, including the return of an all-black setup called “Tunnel Vision”, an all-white look dubbed “Sub Zero”, and the “Scarlet Rush” all-red outfit, in addition to the core home and core away options.

Updated and improved 🌰



New turf at Ohio Stadium delivers enhanced branding opportunities, a fresh look, and is designed to meet NFL standards.



📝 Read More: https://t.co/5a60TORngC pic.twitter.com/Zu66asRimy — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) May 15, 2026

The Buckeyes uniforms also incorporate a set of distinctive features geared towards enhancing the school’s brand.

All combinations will include the ‘Buckeye Stripe’ on uniform sleeves, the ‘Block O’ on the jersey’s collar, a distinctive festoon pattern inside the collar, inspired by the architectural decorations on Ohio Stadium

Through these changes, the Buckeyes are aiming to bring forth part of the school’s rich tradition to present day standards, where branding has become such an important component of any program.