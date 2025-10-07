Pro Football Hall of Famer sends major shoutout to Brian Hartline

Former Ohio State WRs in the NFL today:



Emeka Egbuka: 7 rec, 163 yards, TD

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 8 rec, 132 yards, TD

Marvin Harrison Jr: 4 rec, 98 yards

Garrett Wilson: 6 rec, 71 yards, TD

Chris Olave: 7 rec, 59 yards



