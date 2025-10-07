Pro Football Hall of Famer sends major shoutout to Brian Hartline
Whether they are in the NFL or in college, Ohio State wideouts are having the time of their lives.
This past weekend, five former Buckeye wide receivers took off in the NFL. Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave all thrived in their respective Week Five matchups.
But it wasn't just the guys playing at the next level.
Quarterback Julian Sayin got current wideout Carnell Tate involved at an impressive rate with nine receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
This type of success just doesn't appear out of thin air; it showcases the work that has been put in behind the scenes to make these players into elite talents. Current offensive coordinator and longtime wide receivers coach Brian Hartline deserves credit for the success of Ohio State's route runners.
That sentiment is echoed by Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who believes that Hartline is one of the best in the nation.
He posted on X saying, "100% best WR coach in college football."
Carter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 and was named to eight Pro Bowls during his 16-year career. As a wideout himself, he caught 1,101 balls for 13,899 receiving yards and 130 touchdowns. He too is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he was an All-American in 1986.
His post came in response to former NFL safety and Super Bowl winner Ryan Clark, who initiated the Hartline hype train. He posted after seeing the strong weekend performance of Buckeye wideouts.
"If I’m Ohio State wide receiver Coach Brian Hartline, the only recruiting call I’m making today is, 'Turn on Seattle vs Tampa Bay', because Egbuka and JSN really are dang good," Clark's post read.
Egbuka caught seven passes for 163 yards and one touchdown, while Smith-Njigba followed him up with eight receptions, 132 yards and a score
These aren't just everyday numbers for an average wideout. These types of games are showing that Ohio State is the breeding ground for wideouts for future NFL stardom.
It's clear that Hartline is a mastermind behind closed doors in molding college-aged prospects into consistent pieces for an offense to work with. Whether it's at Ohio State or in the pros, the standard of excellence is continuing to grow for anyone who calls themselves a Buckeye.
Not only are the Buckeyes poised to chase back-to-back national championships, but they may get some extra publicity as a former member of the team looks for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The only thing that Ohio State must ensure is that they don't lose grip on Brian Hartline and lock him down in the scarlet and grey for years to come.