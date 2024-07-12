REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Running Back for Entire 2024 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes have received some unfortunate news about the upcoming 2024 college football season. While they're still one of the top National Championship contenders in the nation, they are going to have to compete without a player who was expected to be a key role player.
According to a report from Dave Biddle of BuckNuts, running back TC Caffey is expected to miss the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury.
"Walk-on T.C. Caffey was expected to help alleviate the supposed lack of depth at RB, but unfortunately for Ohio State and Caffey, the third-year sophomore has suffered a knee injury that puts his 2024 season in jeopardy. This is according to two sources who informed Bucknuts of the bad news."
Biddle stated that BuckNuts reached out to Ohio State directly for confirmation, but were not given any response on the situation.
"We're not going to comment on injury situations."
Unfortunately, this could end what has been a very successful 2024 season. Caffey had been turning heads with his play and had made himself a legitimate contender for the No. 3 running back role.
Standing in at 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Caffey may see his opportunity disappear. He would focus on rehabbing and getting back on the field for the 2025 season.
Caffey has had a rough run at Ohio State. He tore his ACL during his freshman season in 2022. Now, he faces this situation.
Thankfully, Ohio State is loaded at the running back position. Quinshon Jedkins and TreVeyon Henderson are the top two names on the depth chart.
Hopefully, this report ends up being wrong. Ideally, Caffey will be able to work his way back onto the field at some point during the year. While that can be hoped for, it's very unlikely at this point.