REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Leaving for NFL Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off of winning a National Championship and are hoping to figure out a way to repeat as champions in 2025.
Unfortunately, the reality of the situation is that quite a few players won't be back. Ohio State has a ton of talent that will be heading off to the NFL in the 2025 draft.
One of those players is standout running back Quinshon Judkins.
According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Judkins has decided to declare for the NFL Draft and will be leaving the Buckeyes.
Judkins put up another big-time season with Ohio State in 2024. He carried the football 194 times for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In addition to his rushing numbers, he also caught 22 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Throughout his entire college career put together including his first two years at Ole Miss, Judkins totaled 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns. As a receiver out of the backfield, he caught 59 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns.
As shared by Thamel, Judkins is currently ranked as the No. 5 running back in the draft class.
Also, the Buckeyes will also see TreVeyon Henderson end up leaving school to enter the NFL Draft. He completed his senior season in 2024.
Ohio State will need to find a new lead running back to turn to. James Peoples is one option and the Buckeyes also landed CJ Donaldson in the transfer portal.
Losing Judkins and Henderson is a sad day. Fans had a very fun time watching the two-headed monster go to work throughout the season.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where both Judkins and Henderson land in the NFL Draft. Hopefully, both of them can go on and have very successful careers and Ohio State fans will be rooting them on in their next chapter.