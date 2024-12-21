REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer LB Has Picked A New Team
Not long ago, it was reported that the Ohio State Buckeyes were going to lose linebacker Gabe Powers to the NCAA transfer portal. At one point, Powers looked like he could become a huge part of the team's defense, but that simply has not materialized.
Due to his lack of consistent playing time, Powers decided to pursue it elsewhere.
Now, it has been reported that Powers has decided where he will play the next chapter of his college career.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Powers is expected to transfer to the Kansas State Wildcats.
Powers will end his Ohio State career with 12 total tackles, a defended pass, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown this season.
Clearly, those are not the numbers that the Buckeyes were expecting him to put up during his career with the program. It's sad to see him go, but he's landing with a good football program where he will hopefully find a lot of success.
When he originally committed to Ohio State, Powers was a four-star recruit out of Marysville, Ohio and was ranked as the No. 9 linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class by On3 Sports. He was also ranked as the No. 115 overall recruit in the nation and was No. 7 in the state of Ohio.
So far this offseason, the Buckeyes have seen a lot of players leave for the transfer portal. Ryan Day and the staff have a lot of work to do.
If they want to be back as one of the top teams in the nation, they will need to bring in a few quality transfer portal pieces themselves. They have missed out on most of their top targets so far.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the transfer portal period has in store for Ohio State. Hopefully, they don't end up losing too much more talent and they can connect on some of their swings in the market.
Only time will tell, but for now, Powers is the latest Buckeye to find a new home for the 2025 season.