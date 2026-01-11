Ohio State makes major defensive signing amid transfer portal losses

Amid an offseason that's seen countless Ohio State Buckeyes leave and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, the team received a little boost with a critical defensive signing.

On Sunday, Jan. 11, the Buckeyes' coaching staff was able to snag Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. to bolster the defensive back room. Little Jr. stands at 6-foot-2 and was a second-team All-ACC selection in the 2025 season. He put up an impressive 76 tackles and four interceptions.

The Buckeyes are slated to lose safety Caleb Downs to the 2026 NFL Draft, and saw three defensive backs enter the portal over the past few days. The only returning safety who saw playing time last season is Leroy Roker III, who will more than likely line up next to Little Jr. next year.

Little Jr. is the first of potentially many new additions to the program. Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with donors and boosters to push for a nearly $50 million NIL budget boost to keep up with the ever-changing college football landscape.

Coming out of high school as a member of the Class of 2022, Little Jr. was a four-star prospect. He began his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but after only playing 21 snaps in two seasons, he transferred out. In the portal, he received a lot of looks before deciding to take his talents to Florida State.

While there, he was a pretty big staple on the defensive side of the ball.

In his first season with the Seminoles, he played just 12 games as a backup, but then in 2025, he emerged as a real contributor. He made 33 solo tackles, 43 assisted, two for a loss and hauled in four interceptions. He also tacked on two pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

His four interceptions also went for decent returns, with an average of 20.8 yards an interception return.

He did initially decide to try his luck and put his name in the mix for a chance to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he ultimately decided to enter the portal and try to heighten his stock with another year of college action.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Ohio State will look to continue to stay active in the portal as it retools ahead of the 2026 campaign. There are roughly five days remaining during which players at the Division I level are able to enter the transfer portal, with the deadline date set for Jan. 15. However, players competing in the national championship will have an additional five-day period.

There are plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but an addition like Little Jr. signals that the coaching staff is taking the offseason seriously.