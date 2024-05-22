RJ Day, Son of Ohio State Buckeyes' Coach, Sets Two Visits
As the saying goes, football runs in the family.
That is certainly true for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who's son RJ is attempting to take the family name outside of Columbus. Per multiple reports, RJ will be taking visits to Clemson and South Carolina.
“I get an opportunity to be around some great people in the sport. So more importantly just try to expose [RJ] to different people and connections and see it from a different lens,” Ryan Day told On3. “He gets to see what happens at Ohio State, but to go down and visit a Clemson, visit South Carolina. Dabo [Swinney] and Shane [Beamer] both do an unbelievable job down there."
RJ, a class of 2027 quarterback attending St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, has already received offers from Marshall and Boston College.
As a freshman, RJ threw for 1,563 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to earning a First Team All-Central Catholic League honor.
“He doesn't tell me to make any decision, he just guides me,” RJ told Eleven Warriors at the Elite 11 regionals in April. “He just sets me on the path. When I’ve fallen off, he kind of sets me straight. But he always tells me, it's my journey. So you got to figure it out. Because everybody else figures it out."
RJ said he would consider playing for his dad if offered, as "it's always been a dream" of his.
If the situation’s right, then yeah, we'll go ahead. But until then, I'll keep hunting down teams and make my decision later on," RJ said.